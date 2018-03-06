OM Asset Management plc (NYSE: OMAM) announced that Stephen H. Belgrad, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be joining Brian Casey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and Jonathan Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer of Wisdom Tree Investments, Inc., in a panel, Asset Managers - Looking at What's Ahead, moderated by Kenneth S. Lee, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, LLC at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Conference at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City today, March 6, 2018, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.omam.com and the replay will be available on OMAM's website following the conclusion of management's remarks.

About OMAM

OMAM is a global, multi-boutique asset management company with approximately $243 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2017. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. OMAM's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between OMAM and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. OMAM's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about OMAM, please visit the company's website at www.omam.com.

