Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. ("RCKS") ("Red Cloud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its sixth annual Pre-PDAC Showcase drew a crowd of approximately 500 mining professionals and investors to the Adelaide Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this past Friday. Sixty-one mining companies represented at the full day event.

Red Cloud would like to thank its sponsors, participating companies, and all guests in attendance for making the conference successful. Our next showcase will take place June 7, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Please contact your Red Cloud representative for more details on how to participate.

Please take time to consider the listed sponsors and issuers below.

DISTINGUISHED EVENT SPONSORS

• Association des Entrepreneurs en maçonnerie du Québec • Newsfile Corp. • Western Union • Behre Dolbear • PearTree Securities • Wildeboer Dellelce LLP • Bonterra Resources Inc. • Private Capital Markets Association of Canada • Xtreme Printing Inc. • Borden Ladner Gervais LLP • The Canadian Securities Exchange • Yukon Government • Government of the Northwest Territories • The Northern Miner • 6ix • Live Nation Entertainment • Victoria Gold Corp.





SELECT PRESENTING COMPANIES

• AbraPlata Resources Corp. • Fremont Gold Ltd. • Northern Empire Resources Corp. • Adventus Zinc Corp. • Golden Arrow Resources Corp. • Orford Mining Corp. • Anaconda Mining Inc. • GoldQuest Mining Corp. • Osisko Mining Inc. • Aurania Resources Ltd. • GoviEx Uranium Inc. • Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. • Aquila Resources Inc. • GT Gold Corp. • Red Pine Exploration Inc. • Ascot Resources Ltd. • Lupaka Gold Corp. • Sailfish Royalty Corp. • Bonterra Resources Inc. • Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. • SolGold Plc. • Brixton Metals Corp • Mawson Resources Ltd. • Standard Lithium Ltd. • . Bunker Hill Mining Corp • Metanor Resources Inc. • Tinka Resources Ltd. • Endeavour Silver Corp. • Miramont Resources Corp. • Trilogy Metals Inc. • First Cobalt Corp. • Nicola Mining Inc. • Victoria Gold Corp.





BANNER PARTICIPANTS

• AbraPlata Resources Corp. • FireFox Gold Corp. • Orford Mining Corp. • Aethon Minerals Corp. • Fremont Gold Ltd. • Pacton Gold Inc. • Altamira Gold Corp. • Galway Metals Inc. • Radisson Mining Resources Inc. • Banyan Gold Corp. • Goliath Resources Ltd. • RNC Minerals • Blue Thunder Mining Corp. • Honey Badger Exploration Inc. • Stratabound Minerals Corp. • Bonterra Resources Inc. • Integra Resources Corp. • Territory Metals Corp. • Cabral Gold Inc. • InZinc Mining Ltd. • Tres-Or Resources Ltd. • Cartier Resources Inc. • Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. • Victoria Gold Corp. • Dunnedin Ventures Inc. • Nicola Mining Inc • Vista Gold Corp. • Evrim Resources Corp. • Northern Superior Resources Inc.





ABOUT RED CLOUD KLONDIKE STRIKE

Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. is an exempt market dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select mining companies. The Red Cloud Klondike Strike team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 150 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud Klondike Strike team uses its global network of mining and capital markets professionals and extensive in-house experience in the many facets of the mining business to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

