Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates' Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced that Gaurdie Banister, former CEO of Aera Energy, has joined the firm's board of directors.

Gaurdie Banister retired as CEO of Aera Energy, an oil and gas exploration and production company owned jointly by Shell Oil and ExxonMobil, in 2015.

Prior to Aera Energy, Banister served in executive-level positions at Shell Oil. He began his career as a Facilities Engineer and ended his tenure as a Technical Vice President for Upstream in both Asia/Pacific and the Americas, where he oversaw drilling and development.

"We are pleased that Gaurdie will be joining our Board of Directors," said Clarke Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Russell Reynolds Associates. "As a former Chief Executive and current board member, Gaurdie brings both operating and governance experience to our firm. In particular, his experience in business transformation in today's constantly changing world will be an invaluable addition to Russell Reynolds Associates."

Banister is currently the Lead Director of Tyson Foods and a member of the Board of Directors of both Marathon Oil and Bristow Group. He serves as Trustee of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Foundation and is a member of the Board of Directors of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, based in Bethesda, Maryland. He is also on the Board of Trustees of American University in Washington, D.C., and The First Tee of Greater Houston.

Banister holds a B.S. in metallurgical engineering and an honorary doctorate degree from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He also received an honorary doctorate degree from Fort Valley State University in Georgia.



