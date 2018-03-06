McKay Brothers Receives Minority Investment from Jane Street Group

OAKLAND, California, and GENEVA, and PARIS, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --McKay Brothers, a market leader in low latency networks, today announces a minority investment from Jane Street Group, LLC that will support the continued growth of McKay's successful private bandwidth and market data businesses.

Jane Street Group joins IMC, Tower Research Capital, Susquehanna International Group and XR Trading as minority investors in McKay. The companies' founders continue to hold the controlling majority of McKay's equity. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stéphane TyÄ, McKay Brothers co-founder, said, "Jane Street's investment further validates McKay's vendor model, which levels the playing field in financial markets by providing our lowest latency service to all subscribers. Their investment bolsters our already strong financial and competitive positions. We expect this is more welcome news to firms that use our networks and to the industry as a whole."

Bob Meade, McKay Brothers co-founder, added, "We are gratified that another long-standing client and leader in the trading community supports McKay's autonomy. Jane Street's investment will boost our ongoing drive to build and operate the lowest latency networks globally. Their backing supports McKay's guiding principle of offering services distinguished by technical excellence, innovative engineering and a level playing field for all subscribers."

ABOUT McKay Brothers

McKay - through McKay Brothers, LLC, Quincy Data, LLC and other controlled affiliates - designs, builds and operates telecom networks and market data services for latency sensitive traders and risk managers of banks, funds and trading firms. Since upending the market for low latency connectivity between Chicago and NY in 2012, McKay has provided its lowest latency services in the US, Europe and Asia. McKay has offices in Oakland, CA, Geneva and Paris. See www.mckay-brothers.com.

ABOUT Jane Street

Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm and liquidity provider with a unique focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. The firm trades in more than 45 countries and 170 trading venues globally. Jane Street began trading in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please seewww.janestreet.com

ABOUT IMC

IMC is technology-driven trading firm, active on over 100 trading venues around the world. Founded in Amsterdam in 1989, IMC was among the first to value the importance of technology and innovation in the evolution of market making. See www.imc.com

ABOUT Tower Research Capital

Tower Research Capital is a proprietary trading firm that specializes in quantitative trading and investment strategies. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York City, Tower, together with its affiliates, trades multiple asset classes in over 150 venues worldwide and is an innovator and a leader in the field of computerized trading. Seewww.tower-research.com

ABOUT Susquehanna International Group, LLP

The Susquehanna International Group of Companies (SIG), isa global quantitative trading firm founded with an entrepreneurial mindset and a rigorous analytical approach to decision making. SIG trades virtually every major financial product with a focus on derivatives trading and options market making. Founded in 1987, SIG currently employs approximately 2,000 people in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information please visitwww.sig.com

ABOUT XR Trading

XR Trading is a proprietary market-making firm founded in 2002. Utilizing in-house developed cutting-edge technology and a quantitative approach, XR adds value to the markets we participate in and strives to be a vital partner to the world's capital markets. Seewww.xrtrading.com