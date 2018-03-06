Dell Boomi, Nalta.com and digitalAngel partner to revolutionise the future of healthcare

Boomi's integration platform helps Dutch start-up to build innovative healthcare IoT platform and delivers a truly transformative smart bed project

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Dell Boomi (Boomi), the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business, announced that the company's technology is powering a revolutionary Internet of Things (IoT) healthcare platform from Dutch start-up digitalAngel.

Working with local partner, Nalta, digitalAngel has adopted Boomi integration platform as a service (iPaaS) to launch a ground-breaking pilot project focusing on intelligent mattresses - in which sensory data is shared with nurses, caregivers and healthcare staff in real-time to provide instantaneous and round-the-clock monitoring of patients.

The smart mattress is able to transmit sensory data to carers and, in the near future, will be able to automatically adjust a patient's sleeping position, reacting to how well or badly a person is sleeping, thus freeing up more time for caregivers to focus on more essential jobs. And smart sleeping technology is just the beginning for digitalAngel, with the vision to create a single, unified connected platform for all aspects of smart healthcare.

"Technology is transforming healthcare on a large scale at an extremely fast pace, and our unique vision is to create a single platform to combine multiple IoT and biometric sensors in ways that offer the maximum benefit to carers, patients and their families alike," says Peter de Lange, managing director at digitalAngel. "Importantly, we are one of the first IoT platforms to have fully approved medical device classification. We are building the universal platform for the healthcare industry of the future."

Smart care products and new hardware innovations in the healthcare sector powered by biosensors, from smart beds through to artificially intelligent MedTech machines are set to proliferate in the coming years, all of which will be able to use digitalAngel as a single, central connected platform.

digitalAngel selected Boomi as it needed a partner that could quickly and seamlessly help bring together IoT sensory data with patient healthcare data. Boomi and Nalta supported the digitalAngel team to build a platform that was flexible, agile and that will allow them to scale rapidly in the future.

"Nalta quickly established a very close partnership with digitalAngel starting from the development of the first concept," says Mike Veldhuis, partner at Nalta. "In doing so we were able to significantly shorten the go to market time of the platform."

"This initial intelligent mattress project is a useful microcosm that helps to demonstrate the huge potential of the digitalAngel platform," said Ian Currie, head of EMEA at Dell Boomi. "Data-driven healthcare powered by multiple connected biometric sensors is clearly the future of smart healthcare. And we are proud to be digitalAngel's technology partner helping to create the IoT healthcare platform of the future."

"We are on the cusp of a number of major developments in smart healthcare products and technologies and digitalAngel will be the glue that holds them all together," concluded Currie.

About digitalAngel

Excellent healthcare and a high quality of life are important to us all. Not a single day passes without headlines appearing about the ageing population and healthcare cost cutting. This rising pressure on the care market also offers an opportunity to innovate with new product-market combinations, based on integrated application of knowledge, technologies and networks.

digitalAngel is one of the first IoT platforms in the healthcare market with a fully approved medical device classification. We unlock data and knowledge and connect everyone who has an interest in improving well-being and quality of life. From private individuals to healthcare and wellbeing professionals.

digitalAngel provides valuable information and insights which are used to develop integral service concepts. An independent platform that brightly illuminates new opportunities and possibilities. A guide that makes sure no-one is left behind. A place to forge connections, share information and put our involvement to good use. Where you can benefit as well as contribute.

Welcome to the universal platform for the healthcare industry of the future.

digitalAngel. Connect, share, care.

Get connected on https://www.digitalangel.eu

About Nalta.com

Nalta is an innovative technology consulting and system integration company in the Netherlands. We combine technology, business savvy and industry expertise to deliver innovative digital services at the crossroads of IoT, Mobile, Social and Cloud. Nalta employs more than 50 focused, talented and enthusiastic people. We've been building great software and solving complex infrastructure and platform challenges for our clients since 2000. Since 2010 we provide IoT solutions to our customer base. We see it as our mission to ensure that our customers get the most out of their investments, by guiding them to make the best choices to achieve their business goals and finding the most efficient model to build and manage their (IoT) infrastructures. We provide full lifecycle services from technology consulting, architecture and design to deployment, helpdesk support and managed services.

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,000 organisations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visithttp://www.boomi.comfor more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc.

