Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner

Globant's digital journey model to support Thomas Cook Money's goal of transforming holiday money and insurance services

LONDON, March 6 , 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, focused on creating digital journeys, announces it has been selected as one of the preferred IT Development providers of Thomas Cook Money to transform the holiday money and insurance services it provides to its customers, to give them more control.

Globant specializes in building agile teams and combining engineering and design to create unique digital experiences. This, paired with its portfolio of global financial services, technology and travel clients, will support Thomas Cook Money on their mission to help customers save, spend, borrow and protect their holiday money, both at home and abroad.

Martín Migoya, CEO at Globant. "Our focus on creating unique and seamless digital experiences is central to the work we will do with Thomas Cook Money. It needs an agile partner who can move fast and learn quickly to optimize the customer experience. At Globant, we constantly strive to create the most innovative products and ways of thinking in the industry, and this gives Thomas Cook a competitive edge as it continues to transform its services. Our employees and culture are what really set us apart as everyone is deeply rooted in their commitment to digital transformation. We are always thinking of new ways to improve business outcomes through our studios and labs and are excited to lend that mindset and skill set to Thomas Cook."

"Thomas Cook Money is not a bank. We're a holiday company with a mission to help make holiday money easier to manage for everyone all year round, not just for the two weeks customers are away. Our helpful new digital products let you save-up, pay for, spend and protect on your holidays. Digital disruption and innovation has to be at the heart of any business wishing to deliver brilliant customer experiences, and Globant's international presence and expertise in next-level trends, such as AI, UX and IoT, supported our decision to work together to deliver the best digital experiences for holiday makers." Haakan Andresen, Technology Director, Thomas Cook Money

Globant and Thomas Cook Group have worked together for over five years and are delighted to continue this long-term relationship, supporting Thomas Cook Money's IT requirements as they continue to grow and build their business.

About Globant

We are a digitally native technology services company. We are passionate about building the new way of being digital. We want to help our clients emotionally connect with consumers and employees, leveraging the power of artificial intelligence for business optimization. We are the place where engineering, design, and innovation meet scale.

Globant has more than 6,700 professionals in 12 countries working for companies like LinkedIn, BBVA, EA, and Coca Cola, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader of Digital Strategy Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape report (2016 and 2017)

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

About Thomas Cook Money

Thomas Cook Group plc launched its new financial services division; Thomas Cook Money Ltd, in November 2017. Thomas Cook Money brings all of Thomas Cook's existing financial services under one roof and has new products to help customers plan, save, borrow and spend, both at home and abroad. These include Lyk, an app-based prepaid travel card and Roam, a flexible travel insurance product. Thomas Cook Money unites a digitally led vision to a long heritage of foreign exchange and travel insurance to deliver a modern customer experience to holiday money.www.thomascookmoney.com

