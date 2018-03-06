Dynamic Yield and ResponseTap Announce Partnership to Create Engaging, Personalized Call Center Experiences

NEW YORK and LONDON, March, 6, 2018 - Partnership creates cohesive customer journey across web, apps, email and now phone

/PRNewswire/ --Dynamic Yield, the world's first personalization technology stack and ResponseTap, Europe's leading Call Intelligence platform, today announced a partnership that will allow brands to sync call center sessions to the rest of a user's online experience.

With this partnership, ResponseTap will send information on call center interactions to Dynamic Yield which can then use that information to power relevant digital experiences. Furthermore, call center agents will receive real-time data allowing them to create concierge, 1:1 experiences for every customer.

Amongst the customers benefiting from applying the ResponseTap integration in their Dynamic Yield setup is Click & Go, one of Europe's largest travel providers.

"The integration of ResponseTap with Dynamic Yield has enabled us to begin to close the attribution loop on website-to-phone call volume, conversions and revenue associated with those calls," said Peter Cullen, CMO of Click & Go. "The audience-based personalization technology provided by Dynamic Yield puts Click&Go in an excellent position to serve the appropriate regional phone number to the right profile of user at the optimal moment, thus better qualifying the user for faster conversion if the user chooses to complete their booking by phone."

"We only partner with the best," says Nick Ashmore, VP of Marketing at ResponseTap. "For too long businesses have been guessing when it comes to reporting on and optimizing their inbound phone calls. With this partnership, we're recognizing the ever-increasing importance of personalization across channels."

Sample use cases made possible by the partnership include:

Deploy personalized onsite promotions and messaging based on call center interactions

I.e.-If a user enquires about an insurance package but doesn't purchase on the phone, deploy a 15% off coupon onsite

Serve personalized recommendations based on call center interaction

I.e.- Recommend hotels onsite in a user's travel destination after she books a flight over the phone

Trigger personalized email based on call-center interaction

Identify and tailor call center experiences for high value customers

Personalize web layout to emphasize phone support information for users with affinity towards purchasing on the phone

"While digital and self-service continues to grow, call centers remain a major point of customer experience and interaction for brands across many verticals such financial services, travel and hospitality, media and telecommunications, online retail, and others," said Colton Perry, VP Channel at Dynamic Yield. "We're excited to partner with ResponseTap to close the loop on customer interactions within call centers and add this channel to the Dynamic Yield platform."





About Dynamic Yield





Dynamic Yield's personalization technology stack helps marketers increase revenue by automatically personalizing each customer interaction across the web, mobile web, mobile apps and email. The company's advanced customer segmentation engine uses machine learning to build actionable customer segments in real time, enabling marketers to take instant action via personalization, recommendations, automatic optimization & real-time messaging - in a single platform.





Dynamic Yield personalizes the experiences of more than 600 million users globally and counts industry leaders like IKEA, Urban Outfitters, Ocado, and Stitch Fix among its many customers. Based in New York, the company has more than 140 employees in six offices worldwide.





About ResponseTap



ResponseTap takes call tracking to another level and amplifies the depth and breadth of data across the end-to-end customer journey, creating relevance and insight at every click. The addition of the telephone call to your online metrics lets you see the whole journey, adding valuable sales attribution back to marketing while improving the overall customer experience. Over 1,600 brands use ResponseTap - including AON, Hiscox, TUI and Today's Business.

