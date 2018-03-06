Oxford Immunotec to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 10:15 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach.

A live webcast of Dr. Wrighton-Smith's presentation on Tuesday, March 13 will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/). A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/).

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

CONTACT:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Karen Koski

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 556-1377

kkoski@oxfordimmunotec.com (mailto:kkoski@oxfordimmunotec.com)

