

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) Tuesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Glen Post, III intends to retire, effective its Annual Shareholder Meeting in May. Earlier, he was planning to by Jan. 1, 2019. The company named President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to succeed Post.



Post will continue as a board member but will not assume the role of chairman. Harvey Perry will continue as chairman and Bruce Hanks has been appointed as lead independent director.



