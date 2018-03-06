SaaS Product Design, Product Development, Data and Cloud Infrastructure Expert

ESG, the retail energy industry's leading provider of SaaS solutions for empowering energy choice globally, today announced that Ayikudy "Sri" Srikanth has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Product & Engineering. In this newly created position, Sri will be responsible for charting the technology vision and roadmap as well as spearheading the global product development at ESG, leveraging his far-reaching experience in SaaS infrastructure, high performance software platform development, solution architecture, and data analytics.

The role of technology continues to evolve in the energy sector and is shaping the way retail energy providers and consumers manage and consume energy. With the advancements in analytics, Smart-meters and real-time data, ESG is devoted to delivering best in class technology solutions that position our clients to meet the changing energy market demands. "ESG's customer base is looking for ways to increase business agility, scale quickly and accelerate innovation. Sri's pedigree in SaaS software applications across different verticals, cloud technologies, billing and data management, data analytics and global infrastructures made him a natural fit for this global role," said Phil Galati, CEO, ESG. "Sri's 20+ years of experience in technology leadership at organizations such as Cvent, Lanyon and Passkey will ensure enhanced capabilities around cloud and cognitive computing, flexible consumption, and data for energy business requirements of the future."

"I am delighted to join the ESG team." said Sri Srikanth. "ESG's market leading SaaS-based solutions have been supporting the retail energy industry in the US, UK and Japan. The future of further marrying technology innovations with evolving energy consumption creates endless opportunities for retail energy suppliers to improve their customers' experience and derive additional business value from their IT investments quickly."

Prior to Cvent/Lanyon, Sri had been part of the founding team of several venture backed start-up companies as well as held various technology executive roles in the US and globally. His work has been published in industry journals, he holds six US patents and is a published technology author. Sri serves on the advisory board of several Boston area startups and is a mentor at Techstars, Boston. Sri holds an MBA from Babson College, an MS in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and a BS in electronics engineering from Anna University (India).

About ESG:

ESG is the leading global provider of SaaS based software solutions to the retail energy industry and offers a comprehensive suite of products including EDI, billing, CIS, wholesale energy management, pipeline/storage management as well as forecasting, sales and pricing.

ESG's superior technology and experienced operations staff have helped clients achieve consistent growth and profitability. In addition, ESG has launched industry leading solutions in Europe for Smart-meter as well as data visualization and analytics. ESG delivers solutions that ensure rapid market entry, reduce regulatory and operational risks, improve overall business performance, and deliver superior financial results. ESG's 300 plus retail supplier clients support over 15 million residential, commercial and industrial customers in production behind over 250 electric and gas utilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Australia and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.energyservicesgroup.net

