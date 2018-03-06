Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the data center construction market in Western Europe for the period 2018-2022, which will provide the latest revolutionary insights on this flourishing market.

This report by Technavio on the data center construction market in Western Europe will cover an extensive range of factors and actionable insights, which will prove crucial to the clients in decision making. The report will also contain a comprehensive market analysis and a detailed vendor landscape along with the crucial product and service offerings by top players.

The updated research report on the data center construction market in Western Europe is an essential part of Technavio's data center portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports on the data center, that provide information on the dynamically changing vendor landscape impacting the growth of the market. Some of the topics covered in the sector include data center storage, ethernet switch and router, network function virtualization, and server motherboard.

Data center construction market in Western Europe: market growth analysis

A data center is an organized, centralized repository that is used by enterprises for the storage, management, and dissemination of data. It has become one of the most demanding business prospects in Western Europe because of its high reliability, scalability, and energy efficiency. The increasing use of IoT, cloud, and data analytics has led to the high demand for data centers. Increased data volumes have created huge IP traffic, which is resulting in a slowdown of business processes.

The traditional data centers consume considerable power, and the cooling process is very slow. This has led to the enlargement of data centers and encouraged the enterprises to renovate and construct data centers in Western Europe. The data center construction includes design, infrastructure, electrical, mechanical, and security systems. The uptime institute certification process determines the facilities and functioning of a data center.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increased use of cloud computing and big data analytics has been one of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. Companies are investing heavily in data centers to improve their operational turnarounds."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

UPS

Energy storage

Generators

Transfer switches and switchgear

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Technavio's updated report on the data center construction market in Western Europe has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report will also include a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

