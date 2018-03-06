Aino Health AB (publ): signs contract with Tampereen Sähkölaitos

Aino Health signs contract with Tampereen Sähkölaitos, an energy group operating in the city of Tampere in Finland, regarding Aino consulting services. Aino offers consulting services to support the occupational health care tendering process and help reorganize occupational health processes of Tampereen Sähkölaitos.

Aino Health and Tampereen Sähkölaitos will be working closely together during the Spring 2018.

"We see that there is a growing demand on the market regarding Aino's consulting services. Our cooperation with Tampereen Sähkölaitos is a great opportunity to create together an occupational health care best practice for the energy industry", says Markku Pitkänen, country manager of Finland at Aino Health.

Tampereen Sähkölaitos is an energy group based on the city of Tampere, producing energy with renewable fuels and developing energy solutions for future. Tampereen Sähkölaitos Group employs approx. 400 people. www.sahkolaitos.fi (http://www.sahkolaitos.fi)

For more information, please contact:

Markku Pitkänen, Country Manager Finland

Tel: +358 40 838 1587

E-mail: markku.pitkanen@ainohealth.com (mailto:markku.pitkanen@ainohealth.com)

Jyrki Eklund, CEO, Aino Health

Tel: +358 40 042 4221

E-mail: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com (mailto:jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com)

www.ainohealth.com (http://www.ainohealth.com)

About Aino Health

Aino Health is the leading solution provider in Corporate Health Management. The company's complete system of IT-based services reduces sick leave, related costs and deliver long term prosperity, increased productivity and employee engagement by adopting health, wellbeing and safety as an everyday activity.

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Stockholm (Ticker: AINO). Erik Penser Bank AB, +46 8 463 83 00, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

