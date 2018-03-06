Biopharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma announced further expansion in the Middle East on Tuesday, with a new distribution agreement. Phareon Healthcare will handle distribution in Lebanon, Syria and Jordan of Amryt's Lojuxta product, which is a therapy used for the treatment of adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH). Joe Wiley, chief executive of Amryt Pharma, said: "Pharaon Healthcare has an excellent footprint and many decades of experience in these markets, and ...

