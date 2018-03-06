North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in held "open hearted talks" in Pyongyang on Tuesday, with both countries agreeing to hold a summit in April and Pyongyang reportedly open to the denuclearisation of the peninsula - if it received credible security guarantees . It's the first time that South Korean officials have met with the North Korean leader in person since 2011, following the death of the dictator's father. Observers hoped the meeting might mark ...

