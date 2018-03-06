Putin's City Supporters Club Established in the City of London

LONDON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A new investment association has been established in the City of London last month.

Putin's City Supporters Club is aiming to attract significant investment into Russia from the City's professional investment community.

This is giving rise to a whole new range of banking structures/tools/methods that aim to provide Russian industry with necessary funding, while complying with the sanctions regime.

Putin's City Supporters Club will provide the necessary intellectual platform where all those methods and instruments could be systemised together into a new banking area of "Putin's Finance", as it is informally known already.

According to Andrew Calt, PutinClub.com's PR and BD Manager, "Everything new is actually well-forgotten old. I remember well how in 1990s, at the very start of Russian Privatisation and Perestroika, when no Western bank had any appetite for any Russian Risk. Many different financial methods and structures had been developed by the City of London in order to finance Russian fledging companies and banks (e.g. Super-Extended Trade Finance, Tolling Cyclical Finance, Reversing Project Finance, Confirmed LC Synthetic Trades and other various forfeiting structures). Putin City Club's aim is to systemise and group those old methods so they could be expanded and adopted for this new situation."

