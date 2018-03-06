The "2018 Europe Automotive Market Emerging Dynamics and Future of Europe Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Presence of leading manufacturers and consumption markets drives the market value of the region. Boost in M&A activities, site relocations, integration operations are being increasingly observed in the region. The economic growth of the region has a direct impact on the sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Manufacturers are aiming to strengthen their self sufficiency across the value chain.

Over the near term future, we expect significant investments to flow into the market, in particular, in the component sector. Shifting consumer preferences, climate related policies and advancements in technology are driving the demand for environment friendly, fuel efficient and smart vehicles. In particular, the medium term outlook remains strong for hybrid vehicles.

Demand for commercial vehicles is also expected to surge across the region, driven by recovering economic conditions in major markets. In particular, growth in construction activity in major markets will drive the demand for heavy trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles.

This new report provides comprehensive analysis of automobile markets including Passenger cars, and commercial vehicles across countries in Europe. The ensuing graphs and tables in the report provide market growth in two time series: historic from 2005 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2025.

2018 market conditions in Europe Automobile sector are analyzed through detailed SWOT analysis, evolving trends, industry drivers and restraints. Further, manufacturers, importers and exporters along with their growth strategies are analyzed in the research work.

Forecasts of production and domestic sales of cars, commercial vehicles and other autos are provided from 2005 to 2022. Further, GDP, Disposable Income, inflation, population (total, rural- urban, male-female, age group) are forecast to 2022.

Industry leaders, their market structures along with business profiles of three main players are included in the report. All major industry developments and their impact on Europe automobile markets and companies are also analyzed in the publication.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Europe Automobile Market Growth Outlook, 2007-2025 Germany Automotive Industry United Kingdom Automotive Industry France Automotive Industry Italy Automotive Industry Russia Automotive Industry Spain Automotive Industry Turkey Automotive Industry Belgium Automotive Industry Poland Automotive Industry Netherlands Automotive Industry Sweden Automotive Industry Business Profiles of Leading Automobile Companies in Europe Recent Developments in Europe Automobile Industry Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zjh63j/2018_europe?w=4

