Puration Inc.: Puration Wins With Flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water At Arnold Sports Festival

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) wrapped up its launch event at the 30th Annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday reporting an across the board win. Puration's new Kiwi-Strawberry and Lemmon-Lime flavored EVERx CBD Infused Sports Waters were a hit with athletes and fans. To top off the launch event, EVERx sponsored, main event MMA fighter Cee Jay Hamilton won in a packed arena on Saturday night. Puration signed a 30 pallet order at the event and anticipates several additional larger orders to follow.

EVERx Sports Water is built on two patents that together deliver a combination of characteristics that are unprecedented in the beverage industry. In addition to the benefits of its CBD infusions, EVERx Sports Water has an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes to deliver the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market. EVERx was popular at the show with both competitors and fitness enthusiasts of all ages.







Look for information on the EVERx experience at the Arnold coming later this week.

