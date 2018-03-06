Jackpotjoy PLC: Notice of Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, will announce financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2017 on 20 March 2018.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm GMT / 9.00am ET on 20 March 2018. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers and quote 'Jackpotjoy' approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free 0808 109 0700

Canada toll free 1 800 608 0547

USA toll free 1 866 966 5335

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 19 April 2018 and can be accessed by dialing the number below and quoting conference ID 8070495#

Standard international access +44 (0) 20 8196 1998

USA toll free 1 866 583 1039

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc