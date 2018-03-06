Leone Asset Management: Leone Asset to Break Ground With Its Farmica Africa Lemongrass Project

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2017 / Today, Leone Asset Management (OTC PINK: LEON) announces their subsidiary Farmica Africa has commenced its initial plans to begin lemongrass production in Sierra Leone.

James Price, CEO of Leone Asset Management, stated, "We are extremely excited to announce we are preparing to break ground and commence operations within Farmica Africa and our lemongrass production. The company had acquired a 12,000-acre lemongrass seed bank and formed a joint venture with Songo Lemon Grass Group back in 2013 to cultivate and produce lemongrass oil and other bi-products. Due to the previous Ebola crisis in 2014, the project was put on hold."

Price added, "The lemongrass market is estimated at $75 billion dollars annually and has several beneficial health uses. Lemongrass is a plant and the leaves and oil are used to make medicine. Lemongrass is used for treating digestive tract spasms, stomachaches, high blood pressure, convulsions, pain, fever, cough the common cold and many other issues. By inhalation, the essential oil of lemongrass is used as aromatherapy for muscle pain. In food and beverages, lemongrass is used as flavoring.

"We believe this project will introduce a tremendous asset to the company and will contribute substantial cash flow to the company which will greatly enhance shareholder value."

About Leone Asset Management

Leone Asset Management Inc. is a multi-national conglomerate with subsidiary companies that operate in health and wellness, supplement manufacturing and distribution and agriculture management. For additional information, visit www.leoneasset.com.

About Farmica Africa

Farmica Africa is a Leone Asset Management wholly owned subsidiary that operates a lemongrass agricultural project in Sierra Leone. www.farmicaafrica.com

