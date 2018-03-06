HUTN, Inc.: HUTN to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 6, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / HUTN, Inc. (OTC PINK: HUTN), today announced that management will be presenting to investors at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference - see details below.

HUTN subsidiaries provide B2C internet services. Recently, the Megga Inc. subsidiary announced plans to launch a revolutionary new service that pays users for using meggalife.com, a platform of online services and mobile Apps. At a time when users are questioning the giant internet service providers - meggalife.com presents a unique alternative that enables users to economically benefit from their data and their online activity.

Chris Daniels, CEO of HUTN, will be presenting and answering questions from investors via webcast. Management is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference:

Date: Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Presentation Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific standard time

Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26034

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone, or eating artery clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About HUTN, Inc.

HUTN, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide B2C internet services. HUTN Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HUTN, Inc. is the parent company of: (i) EF Hutton, Inc., a provider of digital finance and investment services, and a legendary brand that has been known for innovation for over 113 years; (ii) Vibrant Mobility, Inc., a mobile communications services provider; and, (iii) Megga, Inc., an integrated social network and online services provider. HUTN, Inc.'s subsidiaries offer innovative financial products designed to work for everyday people. HUTN, Inc. stock is traded under the symbol HUTN. Learn more at www.efhutton.com.EF Hutton, Inc., Vibrant Mobility, Inc., and Megga, Inc. are subsidiaries of HUTN, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. EF Hutton, Inc., Vibrant Mobility, Inc., and Megga, Inc. are subsidiaries of HUTN, Inc.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

