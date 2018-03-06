One Stop Systems, Inc.: One Stop Systems to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 7, 2018

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays for a multitude of HPC applications, has been invited to present at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference being held on March 6-8, 2018.

OSS president and CEO, Steve Cooper, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 7 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time. He will discuss the company's award-winning specialized hardware, software, and cloud solutions for high-performance computing.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com. During the Q&A portion of the presentation, webcast participants may submit questions via the webcast player.

The inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference will be one of the nation's largest independent virtual conference for small/micro-cap companies, with more than 50 names presenting. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers discussing topics of interest to investors. The event is designed to provide investors with a unique opportunity to gain insight into emerging growth companies across a variety of industry sectors.

View OSS LD Micro profile here.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

NVMe is a trademark of the NVM Express Workgroup.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-988

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact

SOURCE: One Stop Systems, Inc.