Trxade Group, Inc. to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD), a web-based market platform with 8,700 registered independent pharmacy customers that enables its customers to quickly source and purchase pharmaceuticals, related products and services from a wide range of manufacturers and drug distributors today announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on 6th of March 2018 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Suren Ajjarapu/CEO will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26535

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone, or eating artery clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 60 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Trxade Group's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/TRXD

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRXD) is a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group currently operates the trading platform with 8700 registered members. For additional information please visit us at http://www.trxadegroup.com or www.trxade.com

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

