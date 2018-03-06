Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") wishes to announce an offering of up to 100,000,000 common shares at price of $0.005 per share for proceeds of $500,000.

On February 14, 2018 Wolverine closed a first tranche of the private placement of 38,200,000 common shares at a price of $0.005 for proceeds of $191,000. An additional 11,600,000 common shares have been subscribed for proceeds of $58,000 since the closing of the first tranche of the private placement.

The proceeds from the private placement are being used for general working capital.

Wolverine has also settled debt in the amount of $178,500 in exchange for the issuance of 35,700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.005 per share.

Wolverine has updated its website to include information regarding the dzAudit technology which is owned by Decision-Zone Inc. ("DZI") (see link below).

http://wolverinetechnologiescorp.com/

Wolverine holds an indirect 5% interest in DZI through its Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. David Chalk as described in Wolverine's news release dated April 19, 2016 (see link below).

https://web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=84360273&qm_symbol=WOLV:US

