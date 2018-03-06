Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - BlissCo Cannabis (CSE: BLIS) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "BLIS" having previously traded as Trigen Resources on the TSX Venture Exchange.

BlissCo is constructing an urban Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation (ACMPR) cultivation facility with a focus on being a high-volume packager, processor and distributor of recreational cannabis when it is legal in Canada, and of medical cannabis.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_803yk27k/BlissCo-Cannabis-CSEBLIS-New-Listing

The company filed its license application in July 2014.

Damian Kettlewell, CEO, stated: "Listing on the CSE represents an important corporate milestone for the Company and will assist in adding shareholder value by increasing stock liquidity and exposure to investors. Today's announcement is a significant accomplishment, highlighting the progress we have made in executing our strategic vision. Trading on the CSE expands our potential investor base and comes with many other benefits as well. We are grateful for all of the assistance provided by the CSE team in making this happen and are excited to enter this next phase in our corporate evolution."

It recently took ownership of its 12,600 sq. ft. industrial facility in Langley, British Columbia and considering the May 2017 changes Health Canada announced to the licensing process BlissCo is optimistic that its license will be awarded shortly after completing construction.

With an ACMPR cultivation and then a sales license BlissCo will grow and sell dried cannabis and cannabis oil to approved medical patients through its online portal and service excellence call centre. BlissCo will focus on high volume sales opportunities in the legal cannabis market when individual distribution models are established by Canadian provinces and territories.

The company recently closed an over-subscribed financing, raising gross proceeds of $5.6 million, from the sale of approximately 18.7 million units (18,684,043 units) at $0.30 per unit. Each unit consisted of 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 24 months, subject to an acceleration clause.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.blisscohealth.com, contact Damian Kettlewell, CEO, at 604-684-2181 or email damian@blisscohealth.com

