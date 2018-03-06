Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - GoverMedia Plus Canada (CSE: MPLS) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "MPLS".

The company closed an IPO, raising gross proceeds of $1,773,350 from the sales of 3,546,700 shares at a price of $0.50 per share, with Mackie Research Capital acting as agent for the offering. This followed the recent closing of a private placement which raised gross proceeds of $1 million from the sale of 2 million shares also at $0.50 per share.

GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. is a Canadian holding company with a fully owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia Russia has developed an online platform solution, which when fully developed, will offer ecommerce, social media, crowdfunding, corporate database, corporate auctions and multimedia platform services. It operates exclusively as a platform for third parties and does not engage in direct sales, compete with merchants, or hold inventory.

GoverMedia Russia has developed an ecosystem around all of its online platforms that consists of buyers, sellers, third-party service providers, strategic alliance partners, and investee companies. The innovation of the platform is based upon its ability to process almost every online service throughout one single platform.

Management believes that Russia, with an estimated 260 million people and a 60% internet penetration, presents an attractive online retail market with tremendous growth potential.

Roland J. Bopp, President and CEO, stated: "The Company is pleased to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange; an exchange that embraces innovation and technology. The IPO process and resulting listing have provided access to the capital markets that will enable the Company to successfully roll out its internet platform."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.govermedia.plus and www.gm.plus contact Roland J. Bopp, President and CEO, at 888-672-4415 or email info@gm.plus.

