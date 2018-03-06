Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - Generic Gold (CSE: GGC) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "GGC", Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Generic" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_ypmt0r0b/Generic-Gold-CSEGGC-New-Listing

The company's exploration portfolio consists of ten projects with a total land position of 39,820 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Three of these are in the advanced exploration stage with drill-worthy multi-parameter targets, 2 of which were tested with initial drilling in 2017.

These projects are in close proximity to significant gold deposits with multi-million ounce NI 43-101-compliant resources, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. Generic is committed to actively exploring its projects.

Exploration activities in 2017 consisted of diamond drilling, RC drilling, geoprobe drilling, geophysics, trenching, prospecting, soil sampling, geological mapping, and claim staking, with a total of approximately $1.4 million spent on 4 properties.

Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.genericgold.ca, contact Kelly Malcolm, President and CEO, at 647-299-1153 or email kmalcolm@genericgold.ca

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com