Andersen Global is proud to announce a presence in Warsaw, Poland by way of a Collaboration Agreement with two leading tax and legal firms, A2Z Tax Legal, led by Marcin Matyka, and SOL Financial Services, led by Oleg Szczerbak.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, commented, "As we expand our platform in Europe, the collaboration with A2Z Tax Legal and SOL Financial Services will play a key role in our client service and business development efforts across the region. The addition demonstrates our dedication to providing seamless services in Europe and worldwide. Marcin, Oleg and their teams together constitute an excellent complement for Andersen Global and I am impressed by their commitment to providing outstanding client service."

"The collaboration with Andersen Global positions us to provide outstanding, international service to our clients. Andersen's strategy of focusing on both tax and legal services is consistent with our standards of independence and transparency," said Oleg. "We look forward to joining Andersen Global, a best-in-class organization with whom we share core values."

A2Z Tax Legal specializes in tax, legal, transfer pricing, consultancy services, including VAT consultancy, due diligence, customs consultancy, mergers acquisitions, labor law, administrative law and valuation.

SOL Financial Services is an accounting and consulting firm founded in 2006. The firm provides quality solutions in the area of accounting predominantly for international corporations, individual entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals, and specializes in accounting and payroll solutions, tax and management reporting, outsourcing and other business support services.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 86 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

