Cantargia: Antibody Against ILRAP Reduce Metastases in Experimental Cancer Model

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB ("Cantargia") today announces that antibody blockade of IL1RAP signalling, reduce metastases in an experimental cancer model. The results from the preclinical in vivo study in tumor bearing mice show a novel mechanism by which metastatic spread can be circumvented.

Cantargia develops antibodies against IL-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) for treatment of cancer. Such antibodies, like the Cantargia's lead candidate CAN04 in clinical development, can block IL-1 signaling. In preclinical models, IL-1 can stimulate tumor development, as well as chemoresistance. Blockade of IL-1 was recently shown to have a significant impact on development of lung cancer in a clinical study.

IL1RAP is a coreceptor for the IL-1 receptor and is required for IL-1 signaling. IL1RAP is expressed in a number of tumor types, including lung and pancreatic cancer, both on the tumor cells and on infiltrating immune cells.

The new study, using antibodies directed against IL1RAP, showed reduced lung metastases in an in vivo model of triple-negative breast cancer. The antimetastatic effect points to an effect on the inflammatory tumor microenvironment. The results are planned to be presented at a scientific conference during first half 2018.

"The results from our in vivo study show that antibodies against IL1RAP has potential for cancer therapy. In addition to stimulation of the immune system to kill tumor cells or to block their response to IL-1, they also inhibit metastasis by affecting the tumor microenvironment. We conclude that antibodies like Cantargias lead CAN04 could be efficient as a treatment to counter tumor growth and spread, on its own or in combination with other therapeutics", Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia, says.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, will be assessed in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

