Technavio's updated research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the global genetic testing market, encompassing the drivers, trends, and challenges expected to impact the market. It will provide clients with actionable insights on the market and assist them in expanding into untapped market segments.

The updated research report on the global genetic testing market is a vital part of Technavio's in-vitro diagnostics portfolio. Technavio covers a wide range of market research reports in the field of in-vitro diagnostics, considering the competitive vendor landscape and the top vendors in the market. Some of the topics in this sector include proteomics, infectious disease diagnostic testing, tissue diagnostics, and lung cancer liquid biopsy.

Genetic testing: market growth analysis

The demand for genetic testing is increasing due to the increase in genetic mutations in fetuses and newborns and rising prevalence of hereditary genetic disorders and infectious diseases. In the US, many infants are born with congenital heart disease. Infants are susceptible to developing congenital heart disease due to factors such as genetic conditions, the consumption of medications or alcohol during pregnancy, or viral infection.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders has been one of the primary growth factors for the genetic testing market. CHD may occur in infants in varying patterns such as autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, X-linked dominant, and X-linked recessive. The increasing demand for companion diagnostics is expected to drive the global genetic testing market."

Topics covered in the previous report included the following:

Key sectors

Predictive and diagnostic testing

Prenatal, newborn, and pre-implantation testing

Pharmacogenomic testing

Forensic, relationship, and ancestry testing

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

With the previous analysis as its starting point, the updated report on genetic testing by Technavio will re-evaluate the market, focusing on the new developments in this field. It will also take into consideration the external factors and new competitors, which are expected to impact the market. The in-vitro diagnosticssector is one of the fastest-growing segments because of the increase in the instances of infectious diseases.

