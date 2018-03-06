The Inventors Of The Selfie Stick' Debut Brand New Hands-Free Smartphone Mount

ONTARIO, Canada, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Selfie Stick-It' allows anyone to easily take hands-free photos with their smartphone, reports http://selfiestickit.ca.

Fromm Works, the father and daughter team responsible for the invention of the selfie stick, is pleased to debut their latest product to the world. For those who have ever wished they could take a hands-free photo with their smartphone, their dreams have now come true. After appearing twice on "Dragon's Den" and finding success with their first product, inventors Sage and Wayne Fromm are back with Selfie Stick-It', a device that magically converts any surface into a reusable instant photo booth.

"As the inventors of the selfie stick, no one knows better than us the importance of a great selfie. However, we also realize that sometimes a selfie just won't cut it," said Adam Taub of Norlandam Marketing Inc. "As smartphones have become society's primary way of taking and storing pictures, things can get a bit tricky when someone wants to take a family photo or a solo shot that requires them to put the camera down or find someone else to take the picture. Understanding that smartphones aren't exactly conducive to these types of scenarios, we've come up with a remarkable solution to the problem, finally allowing anyone to take great hands-free photos without having to ask anyone to do it for them."

Selfie Stick-It' is the world's first hands-free smartphone mount with Bluetooth remote that can stick anywhere. A universal model that anyone can use, the remote works with both iOS and Android platforms. Selfie Stick-It' fits any smartphone even when in a case, can be used in both portrait and landscape mode, is fully reusable (washable gel can be used over and over again), and works on almost any sealed or painted surface, including wood, glass, marble, and more. Weighing in at less than one ounce, the product has a strong yet temporary hold that won't leave any damage on the attached surface when mounted properly. Selfie Stick-It' retails for $24.99 and is currently available at selfiestickit.ca as well as on Amazon.ca.

