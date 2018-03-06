

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) announced a strategic sourcing agreement with Gunsmoke Farms LLC to convert 34,000 acres of conventional farmland to certified organic acreage by 2020. The farm, located west of Pierre, South Dakota, will grow certified organic wheat and other organic rotational crops. General Mills will use wheat grown on the farm to make Annie's pasta products, including its signature Mac and Cheese.



As part of this agreement, General Mills has partnered with Midwestern Bio Ag to provide on-the-ground mentorship for the farm operators to advance leading regenerative soil management practices such as no till, crop rotation and cover cropping. Healthy soil is showing potential to sequester carbon and regenerate the land.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX