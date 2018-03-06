Cambium Networks Recognizes the Heroes of Wireless Connectivity Around the World

Connectivity Hero Awards Honor Those Who Are Changing Lives Through Wireless Connectivity

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced the first recipients of the company's Connectivity Hero Award. Launched in 2017, the award recognizes individuals who have made a difference in the lives of people and improved communities through their efforts to extend wireless connectivity and connect the unconnected.

"Too often technology, and specifically connectivity, is taken for granted. Many people assume they will have access to whatever information they need whenever they want it," said Brandon Butler, Senior Research Analyst, IDC. "The reality is there are many diverging levels of technology adoption around the world. Thanks to the hard work of men and women across the technology industry, the far-reaching benefits of connectivity are becoming more widespread."

"Visionary leaders are taking strides to connect the unconnected and are making such a difference," said Atul Bhatnagar, President and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Wireless connectivity is changing lives around the world by expanding education, medical and safety services. These individuals are providing templates for what can be done. It is my pleasure to recognize Evert Bopp of Disaster Tech Lab as our 2017 Connectivity Hero of the Year. Evert and his team of volunteers have demonstrated that they will go anywhere and help anyone by providing connectivity in the wake of a disaster."

Connectivity Hero of the Year:

Evert Bopp , Disaster Tech Lab (DTL) - "Disaster Tech Lab, an Ireland -based Non-governmental organization (NGO) specializing in providing internet access in disaster zones. We were contacted by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) with the request to provide internet access to refugee camps to be established in Greece to connect more than 400,000 refugees." Bopp's designated charity is DTL, which also provides connectivity in the wake of hurricane disasters.

The Connectivity Hero Awards are presented to up to four visionary people each calendar quarter, and there is one annual award. Quarterly honorees receive a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choosing. The annual winner receives a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choosing. All winners are featured on the Cambium Networks website.

Connectivity Hero Award winners for the fourth quarter of 2017:

Paul Black , Wispa, pty - "Our network is made up of long distance wireless links mostly in remote areas to connect all of the nine provinces in South Africa . Our longest link is 210 kilometers, and we have 100% reliability." Black's designated charity is Hope.org Thembalitsha, which brings a new sense of hope to the destitute, forgotten, sick and vulnerable people of the Western and Eastern Cape.

- "Our network is made up of long distance wireless links mostly in remote areas to connect all of the nine provinces in . Our longest link is 210 kilometers, and we have 100% reliability." Black's designated charity is Hope.org Thembalitsha, which brings a new sense of hope to the destitute, forgotten, sick and vulnerable people of the Western and Eastern Cape. Drew Lentz , Frontera Consulting - "Our team provided Wi-Fi connectivity after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas . We mobilized our volunteers and built Wi-Fi networks to help aid agencies and families immediately." Lentz's designated charity is the CodeRGV digital literacy program, which provides boot camps, classes and open sessions to encourage children and adults of all ages to get involved in technology.

- "Our team provided Wi-Fi connectivity after Hurricane Harvey hit . We mobilized our volunteers and built Wi-Fi networks to help aid agencies and families immediately." Lentz's designated charity is the CodeRGV digital literacy program, which provides boot camps, classes and open sessions to encourage children and adults of all ages to get involved in technology. Minn Thein , Frontiir Communications - "We have built a nationwide broadband network including Myanmar towns and villages to provide affordable digital access and bridge the digital divide." Frontiir has donated equipment and expertise to aid in the rehabilitation of the hard hit Chin State .

Nominations for the next round of Connectivity Hero Awards are open now and can be submitted online.

