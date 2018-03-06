Introducing Venere by LVCHI Auto: the First High-Performance Electric Limousine

GENEVA, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LVCHI Auto has unveiled at the Geneva Motorshow, Venere, the first full-electric limousine ready to go into production in 2019 with amazing and certified performance. Venere has been tested by CSI and the results are astonishing: thanks to its over 1.000 hp, it launches from 0 to 100 km/h in 2,5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 286 km/h. The autonomy range is among the best in class, with over 652 km with a single charge.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649288/LVCHI_Auto_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649308/Venere_Electric_Limousine.jpg )

Born in 2016 in Shanghai, LVCHI Auto sets to step in the EV market with the aim to become one of its main players. The project of Venere kicked-off in July 2017 together with I.DE.A. Institute, a historical Italian design firm operating on a worldwide level since 1978.

LVCHI Auto would like to develop Venere with the idea of disrupting the EV market with innovative solutions, yet to be seen on such vehicles. The chassis, for example, is made of a composite material, a sandwich of carbon fiber and honeycomb, to meet the torsional and bending stiffness needed by the high performance and the total weight.

The 5 meters long limousine is moved by 4 electric motors - 2 at the rear and 2 at the front - able to rev up to 13.000 rpm and generating 185 KW each with 1,540 Nm of torque. These, combined with a 100 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack, allow great capabilities in terms of autonomy and performance.

"We are proud to be here in Geneva presenting Venere, which we believe is a masterpiece of design and engineering, the future of Electric luxury cars. At LVCHI Auto we have a detailed plan to become one of the most recognized EV makers: Venere is how we present ourselves to the world," declared Xiangyin Wang, president of LVCHI Auto. "Our engineers, together with the ability of their counterparts at I.DE.A Institute, have been able to build a prototype which is ready to enter production in 2019. It is an astonishing result and I hope you will enjoy Venere as much as we did while designing it".

LVCHI Auto will start producing Venere in Turin. Afterward, a new electric Citycar will be introduced, allowing the brand to be positioned on different market ranges. Between 2020 and 2021, the development plan expects the launch of SUV, MPV platforms and of an electric high performing sedan, Urano, presented in Shanghai last January, 8th.