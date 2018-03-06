University of Oxford Wins Kira Talent's Best Higher Education Recruitment Award

TORONTO, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Oxford's international graduate recruitment video has been selected as this year's recipient of the Kira Award for Best Higher Education Recruitment Video. Canadian education technology company Kira Talent created the Kira Award in 2016 to honour college and university recruitment videos.

To select the nominees, the admissions experts at Kira Talent watched more than 80 recruitment videos from the past year to narrow the selection down to six.

The University of Oxford's "International graduates at Oxford" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CCF_0ypPlUM) video was selected based on committee evaluation and popular votes, beating out contenders from the University of Phoenix, University of Auckland, Ohio State University, University of Helsinki, and Auburn University.

Kira Talent reviewed all six videos to evaluate for recruitment effectiveness, emotional appeal, and entertainment value ultimately selecting Oxford for the title. The graduate school's authentic approach, humour, and portrayal of the student experience created a compelling video for prospective applicants from around the world.

"International students are incredibly important to us which is why we chose to make a video to focus on them. We love the fact it shows all the amazing things about studying at Oxford but avoids becoming a cliché or cheesy," said Kathryn Whittington, Head of Graduate Recruitment and Communications in the Graduate Admissions at the University of Oxford.

You can read the full analysis of the winning video on Kira Talent's blo (https://blog.kiratalent.com/)g (https://blog.kiratalent.com/).

