PRA Health Sciences Named Best CRO in Asia

RALEIGH, N.C., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) is honored to once again be named Best CRO in Asia. PRA received this recognition at the Phar-East Pharma and Biotech Festival (formally known as BioPharma Asia). This is the fourth time PRA has received this award since 2013. The award recognizes the best CRO that has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to improve their clinical research services in Asia and in reducing lead times for its customers.

"This award is possible thanks to our exceptional Asia Pacific team," said David MacMurchy, Executive Vice President, Europe Asia Pacific and Africa. "PRA has continued to invest in the best talent and infrastructure globally and this includes Asia Pacific. I am extremely pleased that the team has been recognized and excited to continue building and investing to support clients and patients in the region."

PRA has been strategically expanding its Asia Pacific operations since 2000 and has supported 345 clinical trials in the region at 4300+ sites across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

PRA has established a sophisticated infrastructure of in-house clinical research professionals throughout Asia Pacific, with more than 1000 local clinical and project management staff delivering comprehensive services in 12 countries. Through our Strategic Solutions Division, PRA also provides Embedded Solutions in which our teams integrate into the client's internal clinical development operations, managing functions across the breadth of their development pipeline. Our Strategic Solutions offerings represent an innovative alternative to traditional development approaches allowing clients to maintain greater control over their clinical development processes while providing significant cost savings.

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA is one of the world's leading global contract research organizations, by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA's global clinical development platform includes More than 70 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and over 15,800 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 3,700 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 75 drugs. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com (http://www.prahs.com/).

Media Inquiries: Christine Rogers, Director, Public Relations, Corporate Communications rogerschristine@prahs.com (mailto:rogerschristine@prahs.com)

