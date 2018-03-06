Zoom Video Communications: Zoom Appoints Former KPMG CIO Harry Moseley as Chief Information Officer

Experienced Executive Joins Leading Video Communications Provider to Build Future-Proof Technology Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications (https://zoom.us/) today announced that it has appointed Harry D. Moseley as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Formerly the CIO of KPMG, Blackstone, Credit Suisse, and UBS, Moseley brings considerable expertise in solutions development, infrastructure, security, strategic planning, and building technology teams to Zoom, the leading video communications provider.

Moseley will be responsible for creating business value at Zoom through technology innovation, strategic planning to support business growth objectives, and ensuring the company's technology platforms and procedures lead to outcomes in line with business goals.

"I am thoroughly excited to be joining the Zoom team and to have the opportunity to work with great leaders like Eric Yuan and David Berman, amongst many others. The success they have achieved is truly incredible and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help this great company make the global work environment more collaborative and seamless," said Moseley. "The way professionals work has clearly changed, as has where they work. Professionals teaming and working together as one makes an organization hum. Zoom's ease of use, reliable performance, and groundbreaking functionality is clearly a catalyst to how organizations around the globe will become more successful - easily, efficiently and happily."

"I was so pleased when Harry agreed to join the Zoom leadership team as our CIO," said David Berman, President of Zoom. "Over Harry's career managing the information technology organizations at some of the world's largest and most valuable companies, he has built the expertise we need to grow our solutions and teams to support our rapidly expanding business. Most importantly, Harry has demonstrated himself to be a passionate, energetic, competitive, strategic, and fun leader, so I know he will fit in perfectly at Zoom."

Moseley joins Zoom at a pivotal point in its growth. In late 2017, the company named Jonathan Chadwick to its board of directors as audit committee chair and hired Kelly Steckelberg as chief financial officer. Zoom has also announced numerous product updates in the past six months, including AI recording transcription, digital signage, and enhancements to its core meetings and conference room platforms. Additionally, Zoom expanded its international footprint in the past year, opening London and Sydney offices, and building additional international data centers.

About Harry D. Moseley

Harry D. Moseley brings to Zoom a blend of transformational leadership, disruptive innovation, and corporate growth strategies. As the former CIO & Managing Director for KPMG, Moseley was responsible for technology and innovation to support the firm's competitive growth. Over five years he identified and replaced legacy technology to dramatically improve productivity, security, and reliability. Before joining KPMG, Moseley served as CIO & Senior Managing Director - Partner for Blackstone, where he led the company's transformation to the world's best digital alternative asset manager. Prior to Blackstone, Moseley was a Managing Director for Credit Suisse, where he served as the CIO of Global Investment Banking, and Global Co-Head of Application Development / Co-CIO of the firm. Before Credit Suisse, Moseley served as CTO & Managing Director for UBS Americas.

Moseley has been inducted into CIO Magazine's Hall of Fame, recognized as one of the world's top 100 CIOs by Computerworld, and honored by Irish Magazine as one of its Annual Wall Street 50. Moseley is an Advisory Board Member of the New York Center for Dental Restorative Services, a former Board Member of Bi-Sam (since acquired by Factset), a former Advisor to Aquiline Capital Partners, a former Board Member of iLevel Solutions (since acquired by Ipreo), and led Blackstone's investment in Watchdox (since acquired by Blackberry). He is an NPower sponsor and a former member of the Advisory Board of the New York City Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Mathematics, and Computer Science from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom Rooms, the leading software-based conference room solution, features video and audio conferencing, wireless content sharing, and integrated calendaring running on off-the-shelf hardware. Zoom Rooms suit any meeting or collaboration space, from small huddle rooms to world-class training centers. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us (https://zoom.us/) and follow @zoom_us (https://twitter.com/zoom_us).

