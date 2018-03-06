Despite a lackluster Q4, GTM Research predicts that the U.S. energy storage market is going to boom in 2018, driven by both policy support and falling prices.In any emerging market, what you see will often be affected by the timeframe that you look at. In the case of the U.S. energy storage market, Q4 2017 was lackluster, with a 57% year-over-year decline in megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy storage deployed, to only 77 MWh. But if you focus on that, you may not see the forest for the trees. GTM Research and the Energy Storage Association's latest Energy Storage Monitor report finds that over the ...

