MULE Stock: All Set to Outperform in 2018The defining characteristic of the market indices have changed in 2018 as volatility reigns supreme and wild market swings have become the norm. The tranquil walk-in-the-park environment that dominated the trading action in 2017 is no more, and if you ask any seasoned investor or trader, they would probably agree that the price action last year was more of an anomaly or an exception to the rule.According to Newton's third law, which states that every action has an equal and opposite reaction, one can expect that when coming out of a protracted low volatility environment, a high volatility environment will follow. Any seasoned trader.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...