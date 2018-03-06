Daily Bitcoin News Update
Bitcoin is more likely to trade for $100.00 than $100,000 in 10 years. That's a prediction delivered by one revered economist. While we respect his analysis, we fully contradict the premise on which his price target is based. Let's dive deeper.
Kenneth Rogoff, a professor at Harvard and a former economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), contends that Bitcoin's use is limited. He was on CNBC's Squawk Box yesterday where he asserted that Bitcoin's best use-case has been as a monetary unit for illegal activities, particularly money laundering and tax evasion. The economist said that if you take these illicit activities out.
