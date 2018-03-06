IDenta Corp. Receives Formal Approval from US Patent Office for SNIFFER Technology

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection field kits, has developed a unique SNIFFER product called AeroChamber. This device can detect tiny airborne particles of drugs or explosives. After several years of extensive negotiations by IDenta Corp., the US Patent Office has recognized the company's technological innovation and has approved its patentability. The product has countless possibilities for use by the security forces on land, on the sea, and in the air.

"IDenta Corp. holds a number of US patents. This will add another important patent to the respectable list that already exists on the company's platform. IDenta is constantly innovating new technologies in the field of forensic detection and identification. We are very proud of the fact that our technology has been officially recognized by competent authorities around the world," said Amichai Glattstein, the COO of IDenta.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its, subsidiary IDenta Ltd., have been recognized as worldwide leaders in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures, and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Amichai Glattstein, COO

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: amichai@identa-corp.com

SOURCE: IDenta Corp.