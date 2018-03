WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) plans to sell about $44 billion of bonds as soon as Tuesday to fund its about $68 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc., according to reports.



CVS reportedly will sell bonds with repayment dates ranging from about two years to 30 years and the 30-year portion would remain outstanding even if regulators reject the deal, which would force CVS to buy back most of the debt.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX