RF Code, the leading provider of real-time data centre solutions, will be sharing its expertise on real-time data in the data centre during three Data Centre World speaker sessions.

RF Code will also have an exclusive preview of CenterScape 2.0 on show, including the solution's new customisable dashboards for data centre managers and executives. Due to launch later this month, the software will offer users unrivalled visibility and real-time data for improving performance, reducing inefficiencies and increasing savings.

"We're really excited to show Data Centre World attendees how the industry is advancing to answer the demands of IoT, the edge and mission critical services in the data centre. We've always understood the important of accurate data and real-time management solutions are now an essential requirement for the data centre workloads of today and tomorrow," said Trey Evans, Executive Director, Customer Solutions at RF Code.

Trey will be presenting Why Data Centres Need Real-Time Management Systemswith Graeme Logie, Operations Director at DataVita. The pair will discuss how current data centre workloads place challenging requirements on infrastructure for availability, latency and efficiency, and share best practices for real-time asset management and environmental monitoring.

"Managing critical infrastructure requires a great deal of data for decision making and organisations cannot afford to have outdated data anymore. With data workloads ever increasing, data centre managers need to provide accurate insight throughout the entire asset lifecycle to ensure they get the best ROI possible," said Graeme Logie, Operations Director at DataVita.

RF Code will also be presenting Using Pervasive IoT Sensor Networks to Improve Data Centre Business Processes, with the discussion led by CTO Peter Vancorenland. The session will discuss the issue of "Inaccuracy Creep" with asset information and how IoT is helping to eliminate the issue.

Using Pervasive IoT Sensor Networks to Improve Data Centre Business Processeswith Dr Peter Vancorenland is on the 22nd March, 12:00 12:25 at the Data Centres of the Future Theatre.

Why Data Centres Need Real-Time Management Systems takes place on the 21st March, 14:45 15:10 at the Data Centres of the Future Theatre and on the 22nd March, 11:30 11:55 at the Data Centre Design and Build Physical Security Theatre.

RF Code is a platinum sponsor at Data Centre World, London. The exclusive preview of CenterScape 2.0 can be seen at stand D165, near the Data Centres of the Future Theatre.

About RF Code

Founded in 1997, RF Code provides real-time data centre solutions that reduce data centre costs through intelligent, real-time physical asset management and environmental monitoring. With real-time, you can improve what you can measure. From granular reporting to global scalability, RF Code's real-time automated platform helps today's data centres meet tomorrow's demands.

RF Code has delivered over £70 million in savings to hundreds of the world's largest organisations. RF Code is based in Austin, Texas, with offices and partners around the world.

