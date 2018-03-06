Jet Midwest, Inc. Acquires Ex-Ural Airlines A321-200 Aircraft

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Jet Midwest, Inc., an aviation parts provider, is proud to announce the purchase of an Airbus A321-200 aircraft.

The ex-Ural Airlines aircraft has entered the dismantle process in Kansas City, Missouri, and is expected for completion by the end of March. All inventory, including nacelles from the CFM56-5B engine, will be available for immediate sale.

Kevin Connelly, Vice President of Asset Management, said, "Jet Midwest, Inc. is pleased with this acquisition and is looking forward to fulfilling A321 material demand in the industry. We strive to meet our customer requirements and having this inventory promises our leadership in the business."

Over the past six years, Jet Midwest, Inc. has dismantled over 100 commercial aircraft, including Boeing 757 and 767, Airbus A310, A320, A321, A330,and Fokker 100 aircraft and associated engines.

About Jet Midwest

Jet Midwest, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is a diverse aircraft parts supplier based in Kansas City, MO with over 500,000 feet of warehouse space and with 300,000 rotable parts in stock supporting Boeing 767, 757, 737, 777, and Airbus A320, A330 series aircraft. Contact sales@jetmidwest.com or visit us at www.jetmidwest.com for further information.