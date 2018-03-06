

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seven-term Senator Thad Cochran, R-Miss., announced Monday that he intends to resign from the Senate effective April 1st.



Cochran, the chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, attributed his decision to resign to concerns about his health.



'I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge,' Cochran said. 'I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate.'



'My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi,' he added. 'My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C.'



Republican Governor Phil Bryant will appoint a replacement to hold Cochran's seat until a November special election.



