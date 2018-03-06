Following on from the real-world fuel economy measurements, the protocol developed by Groupe PSA, T&E, FNE and Bureau Veritas has been adapted to measure NOx and particulate emissions in real driving conditions

Measures tested on recent Peugeot, Citroën and DS cars show excellent results for both NOx 1 and particulate number emissions

They reflect Groupe PSA's undertaking to introduce in 2017, three years ahead of 2020 European emissions standards vehicles meeting the standards' RDE conformity factor of 1.5.

As it committed in March 2017, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) has adapted the CO 2 measurement protocol with the NGOs T&E and FNE to measure pollutants (NOX and particles). Today, the Group is releasing the first results on five Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles that comply with the Euro 6d-TEMP2 standard. See box below.

Estimated average real-world emissions for a vehicle with low mileage (1) Euro 6 RDE compliant models NOx (mg/km) Particulate number (PN) (1011 /km) Fuel Economy Protocol results 2020 limit Protocol results 2020 limit Protocol results Peugeot 208 1.2L PureTech 82 MT5 28 WLTP: 60 RDE: 90* 5.5 No legal limit 6.3 Peugeot 308 1.2L PureTech 130 MT6 13 3.5 WLTP: 6.0 RDE: 9.0 6.8 Peugeot 308 SW 1.5L BlueHDi 130 MT6 52 WLTP: 80 RDE: 120* 2.0 5.7 Citroën C3 1.5L BlueHDi 110 MT6 40 0.8 5.0 DS 7 CROSSBACK BlueHDi 180 Automatique 30 3.1 7.1

* Based on current CF 1.5 tbc by E. C.

(1) Estimated average emissions based on data obtained from the test protocol, for a vehicle with a mileage between 1 000 and 20 000 km at the time of the test. These estimates are provided as a guide and for information purposes only, and are based on the assumptions and conditions of the test protocol. These estimates are entirely separate from the NOx and PN emissions stated pursuant to the framework directive 2007/46/EC (which are the only official values) and therefore have no general applicability. NOx emissions increase with mileage and fluctuate according to the usage conditions of the vehicle. The test protocol is available on the Groupe PSA's website, www.groupe-psa.com

These good results confirm the performance of the selected technologies and Groupe PSA's undertaking to meet the targets set by the EU emissions standards three years ahead of schedule.

Emissions testing will be available for 80% of Euro 6d-TEMP compliant vehicles sold in Europe, by the end of 2018 in the case of passenger cars and by the end of 2019 for light commercial vehicles. The test protocol will also be extended to Groupe PSA hybrid vehicles in 2019.

Moreover, in addition to the fuel consumption test findings already released for passenger cars in real driving conditions, this month Groupe PSA is disclosing on the brands website consumption figures for all Euro 6b compliant light commercial vehicles, including the Peugeot Partner, Expert and Boxer and the Citroën Berlingo, Jumpy, and Jumper.

This process, carried out in collaboration with two NGOs, T&E and FNE, under the supervision of Bureau Veritas, was honoured for its effectiveness and robustness by an ECOBEST 2017 award.

Gilles le Borgne, Groupe PSA Executive Vice President, Quality and Engineering, said: "The excellent test results from our first vehicles demonstrate the validity of Groupe PSA's technological choices.We have met the current target set by European standards three years ahead of schedule in the case of emissions in real driving conditions.We are pursuing our commitment to transparency with our customers through this undertaking, which was initiated in 2015 and continues to make a difference in the sector."

Greg Archer, clean vehicles director with sustainable transport group, Transport Environment, said: "PSA is unquestionably the leader in the way it communicates about the emissions from its cars. It is providing its customers with clear transparent data about real world emissions, which no other company does. In doing so PSA shows it has nothing to hide."

Philippe Lanternier, Executive Vice-President, Corporate and Business Development at Bureau Veritas added: "Bureau Veritas, as an independent and internationally recognized body, attests that the extended protocol to measure NOx and particulate emissions has been conducted in line with up-to-date specifications and that the results are reliable. We are confident in the continued deployment of the protocol without compromising its auditability.

1 Nitrous oxides

2 The current standard

