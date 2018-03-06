sprite-preloader
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, March 5

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

6 March 2018

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 January 2018 of 2.00p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 13 April 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 16 March 2018 (ex-dividend date is 15 March 2018).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427


