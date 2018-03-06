Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - and ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023. An Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO is to be convened on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of company on 6 March 2018.



The date, time and place of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO will be held on 30 March 2018, at 9.00 a.m., on the premises of ESO (Aguonu str. 24, second floor, 207 hall, Vilnius).



The shareholder registration will start at 8.25 a.m. and will end at 8.55 a.m.



The record date of these General Meetings is 23 March 2018. Only persons who are shareholders of ESO at the end of the record date of the General Meeting of Shareholders of company shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO.



The following agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO was approved by the decision of the Board of company on 6 March 2018 and the following draft decisions is proposed:



Agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO:



1. Regarding the approval of the Annual Report of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017.



2. Regarding the approval of the audited Annual Financial Statements of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017.



3. Regarding the allocation of the profit (loss) of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB of the year 2017.



4. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



5. Regarding recall of the Supervisory Board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



6. Election of the members of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



7. Regarding the approval of terms and conditions of contracts with members of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



The proposed drafts decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO on the abovementioned agenda items:



1. Regarding the approval of the Annual Report of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017.



"1.1. Approve the Annual Report of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (see attached)."



2. Regarding the approval of the audited Annual Financial Statements of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017.



"2.1. Approve the Annual Financial Statements of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB for the year 2017 (see attached) audited by the audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers UAB."



3. Regarding the allocation of the profit (loss) of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB of the year 2017.



"3.1. To allocate the profit (loss) of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB of the year 2017 (see attached)."



4. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



"4.1. Approve a new version of the Articles of Association of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (see attached).



4.2. Authorize the General Director of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB to sign the amended Articles of Association of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB and personally or through his authorized persons carry out all actions to implement this decision."



5. Regarding recall of the Supervisory Board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



"5.1. To recall in corpore the Supervisory Board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB."



6. Election of the members of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



"6.1. To elect for a period of 4 (four) years the persons named below as members of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB:



6.1.1. Darius Maikštenas (personal code and place of residence must not be published);



6.1.2. Darius Kašauskas (personal code and place of residence must not be published).



6.2. To establish that members of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB shall start their activities upon the end of the General Meeting of Shareholders that elected them."



7. Regarding the approval of terms and conditions of contracts with members of the Supervisory board of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB.



"7.1. To approve the terms and conditions of the agreement for the protection of confidential information concluded with the members of the Supervisory Board (see attached);



7.2. To approve the terms and conditions of the contract regarding the activities of the member of Supervisory Board (see attached);



7.3. To authorize Chief Executive Officer of the Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (with the right to re-authorize) to sign the contracts on security of confidential information and regarding activities of newly appointed Members of the Supervisory Board."



Shareholders participating in the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO shall produce an identity document. Shareholders shall be granted pecuniary and non-pecuniary rights provided for by laws and other legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania. Shareholders entitled to participate in the aforementioned shareholder meeting shall have the right to authorize, in writing, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on their behalf at the General Meetings of Shareholders indicated in this notice. Such a written authorization shall be approved in accordance with the procedure laid down in legal acts and shall be delivered to Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius no later than by the end of shareholder registration for a relevant General Meeting. Shareholders entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO shall also have the right to authorize, by electronic means of communication, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on their behalf at the General Meeting of Shareholders. An authorization issued by electronic means of communication shall be recognized as valid provided that the security of the information transferred is ensured and it is possible to identify the shareholder. Shareholders shall report the issuance of an authorization by electronic means of communication by sending it by e-mail to info@eso.lt not later than by the end of the working day on 29 March 2018 (4:30 p.m.). The authorized person shall have an identity document and shall enjoy the same rights at the General Meeting as the shareholder represented by him would enjoy (unless the issued authorization or laws provide for narrower rights of the authorized person). The shareholder's right to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall also include the right to ask. ESO has not approved any special authorization form of the abovementioned General Meeting of Shareholders.



The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO may be supplemented on the initiative of shareholders of company whose shares held in company carry at least 1/20 of all votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO. The proposal to supplement the agenda of the respective General Meeting of Shareholders shall be accompanied by draft decisions or, where no decisions have to be taken, by explanations on each proposed agenda item of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The agenda shall be supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 before the respective General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders whose shares held in ESO carry at least 1/20 of all votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders of company shall have the right to propose, at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO, new draft decisions on issues that are included or will be included in the agendas of the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO. Proposals on the supplementation of the respective agenda or relevant draft decisions shall be submitted in writing to ESO, Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, or by e-mail to info@eso.lt.



Shareholders of ESO shall have the right to present questions related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of company. Questions may be presented by e-mail to info@eso.lt or delivered to ESO to Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, no later than 3 working days before the General Meeting of Shareholders.



Shareholders will be able to vote on the agenda items of the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO in writing by filling in ballot papers. At the request of a shareholder, ESO shall send, free of charge, a ballot paper to the shareholder by registered post or deliver it by hand against signature no later than 10 days before the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO. A completed ballot paper shall be signed by the shareholder or a person authorized by the shareholder. Where a person authorized by the shareholder casts a vote, a document certifying the right to vote shall be attached to the completed ballot paper. Filled and signed general ballot paper and the document confirming the voting right can be sent to the company by registered mail or delivered at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, no later before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The company retains the right not to recognize the advance vote of the shareholder or his/her authorized representative, if his/her submitted general ballot paper does not meet the requirements of Paragraphs 3 and 4 of Article 30 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, was received to late or is filled so that the true will of the shareholder on an individual matter cannot be determined. Electronic means of communication shall not be used for participation and voting at either of the abovementioned General Meeting of Shareholders.



Shareholders can familiarize themselves with documents related to the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO, draft decisions on the agenda, documents to be submitted to General Meeting of Shareholders and other information related to the implementation of the rights of shareholders specified in this notice on the website of ESO at www.eso.lt from the date of this notice as well as on the premises of ESO (Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius) during working hours (7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-4.30 p.m.; 7.30-11.30 a.m. and 12.15-3.15 p.m. on Fridays).



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=667283