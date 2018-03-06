

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - After crude oil, the United States has begun exporting liquified natural gas (LNG) to India.



The first shipment of LNG, under a 20-year deal between India's state-owned gas utility GAIL India and Cheniere Energy, flagged off from the latter's Sabine Pass liquefaction facility in Louisiana Monday.



The ship set sail after a ceremony attended by Cheniere President and CEO Jack Fusco, GAIL Chairman and Managing Director B.C. Tripathi, and India's Consul General Dr. Anupam Ray,



Under the terms of the 20-year Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA), Cheniere will deliver to GAIL approximately 3.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.



Fusco said he looks forward to decades of mutually beneficial cooperation between Cheniere and GAIL, the leading natural gas company of India. 'India remains an important market for LNG, and one that we hope will continue to show signs of growth,' he added.



It comes four months after India imported its first shipment of crude oil from the US.



India imported US crude oil in October, two years after the US lifted a ban on oil exports.



