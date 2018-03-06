Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2018) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) ("Bayhorse" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from resubmission of the high silver assays reported in its news release BHS2018-03 from the Legend, Sunshine and Big Dog mineralized zones, Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The resubmission was made to evaluate the presence of other minor elements and confirm the high grades reported in BHS2018-03. The results confirm the historic reports of minor gold being present in the Bayhorse mineralization.

Gold values are presented below together with the prior high silver assays reported in BHS2018-03, and are tabulated below:

Sample Type Au G/t Ag Oz/t Ag g/t Cu % Chip 5 cm, Legend zone 0.02 683.81 21,269 13.95 Select blasted rock, Sunshine zone raise <0.02 167.28 5,203 2.89 Select blasted rock " <0.02 154.83 4,816 2.43 Select blasted rock " <0.02 84.94 2,642 6.60 Select blasted rock " 1.667 64.49 2,006 0.92 Select blasted rock " 0.880 58.70 1,826 5.24 Select blasted rock " 0.027 39.54 1,230 2.35 Grab sample (Big Dog) 0.298 32.85 1,022 0.29

(Channel, chip samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)





Mining Underway in the Legend Zone



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5015/33357_a1520349974012_53.jpg

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill comments, "The presence of gold with the high grade silver continues to validate the historic mining reports, where gold was reported as up to 10 g/t."

Testing by Bayhorse with the Ore-Sorter at the Steinert facility in Kentucky has allowed the Company to establish a lower potential cut-off grade of 2.5 opt (77.8 g/t) Ag ( News Release BHS 2017-14, August 10, 2017).

News release BHS2017-24 reported that mineralization intersected 50 feet below the Sunshine and Junction Zones, 160 and 340 feet respectively from the Mine portal, increased the vertical extent of mineralization to 70 feet from 20 feet in thickness. Consistent high silver values at the Bayhorse Silver Mine have been reported, including in News Releases, BHS2014-01, BHS2014-09, BHS2016-10, BHS2016-11, BHS2017-17.

The Company has established a quality control assay program at the Bayhorse Silver Mine. Production samples are split with half placed into a pulverizer, homogenized, dried, and submitted to XRF analysis with the other half retained for comparison. Check samples are sent for assay to a qualified lab. Mine samples reported are split, with one half retained for comparison. Assaying for the samples reported above was undertaken by Metsolve Labs of Langley, BC. The analytical method used for the silver analysis consisted of a 50 gram sample subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish.

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision.

The Company is granting 1,000,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at C$0.25 for five years to Officers, Directors, Consultants and Employees of the Company

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geol., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, or approved the technical content of this press release.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, President

604-684-3394

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA. Bayhorse is also earning a 75% interest in the past producing Bridging the Gap Project, consisting of ASARCO's historic Crown Point, Silver King, Ranger, Wyoming, Curlew, and Blackhawk silver/lead/zinc mines in Idaho's Silver Valley. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.