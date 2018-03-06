

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The USS Carl Vinson arrived in Danang, Vietnam, Monday, becoming the first aircraft carrier to dock in the country since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.



The guided missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain and destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer are also making the port call, DoD News reported.



The Vietnamese port was also the site of the first arrival of U.S. combat troops, when Marines landed there in 1965.



The three American ships are conducting a port visit with about 6,500 sailors and Marines aboard. Vietnamese leaders agreed to the four-day port call during President Donald Trump's visit to the country last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX